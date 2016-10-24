Crews to put in place permanent fix after gas leak in Poplar Blu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews to put in place permanent fix after gas leak in Poplar Bluff

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

While crews were doing routine maintenance on Monday afternoon, October 24 on the 12-inch natural gas main, that services Poplar Bluff, Missouri, they smelled what seemed to be a natural gas leak.

According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Strucker, other crews were called to the area to assist with the finding and containment of the leak.

The fire department was on hand in case a rescue was needed for any workers. 

Only one house was evacuated, no one was injured and no service is believed to be interrupted. 

Crews will be out on Tuesday to put in place a more permanent fix to the pipeline.

