Man accused of stealing, pawning compressor from Mississippi Co. home

A man is accused of taking a compressor and pawning it at a Tennessee pawn shop.

Richard Bostic was charged with stealing in Mississippi County, Missouri. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

After being arrested, a deputy learned Bostic also had a warrant from Ripley County, Mo. for burglary for $50,000 cash only.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, a deputy received a call about stealing in progress.

The witness told the deputy the owner of the home was at work and described a man and his vehicle on the property and two days prior a compressor came up missing.

When the deputy arrived, he said he saw the vehicle, a white Crown Victoria parked on the side of the home. He said he saw a man quickly got to the back of the home.

The deputy said he found the man trying to hide on the back porch of the home. The man allegedly told him he was there to mow the grass.

According to the deputy, the mower was in front of the home and it appeared no one had started to mow the yard.

During further investigation, the deputy said the man's wife admitted they needed money and allegedly stated that two days before, her husband took a compressor from the home because they needed money and pawned it for $75 at a Dyersburg, Tenn. pawn shop.

The man, Richard Bostic, was arrested.

