Durbin, Simon stop at SIU to encourage early voting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

State and federal officials worked together to encourage Southern Illinois University students to vote early.

Senator Dick Durbin and Senator candidate Sheila Simon were in the Morris Library on Monday afternoon, October 24.

More than 50 students showed up to the event.

One thing discussed was the Monetary Award Program, grants which offer federal assistance to low-income students attending college.

Much of the money in that program was held up during Illinois' budget stalemate.

"Originally MAP grants funded 100 percent of the unmet need for all of the students in poverty, now they get to about 25 percent of the students and about 25 percent of their need," Sheila Simon said.

"No budget means cutbacks, cutbacks means no safety nets for people who are struggling," Dick Durbin said.

Students on SIU's campus can vote at the Student Center and a few other locations on campus.

The polls open nationwide on November 8, but Illinois is already allowing early voting.

