Mt. Vernon, IL man arrested in connection to 2015 death of woman at motel

A Mount Vernon, Illinois man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman at a motel on June 1, 2015.

Blake D. Howell, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging him with drug induced homicide.

According to Mt. Vernon police, the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of Bridget Jimenez on June 1, 2015 at the Beasley Motel in Mt. Vernon.

Howell was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center pending a bond of $500,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.