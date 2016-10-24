U.S. Attorney announces Election Day anti-fraud efforts

Several U.S. attorneys in the Heartland are taking part in the Justice Department's nationwide Election Day program for the upcoming November 8 general election.

United States Attorney Donald S. Bryce announced that Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith will lead their efforts on Monday, October 24.

He will serve as the District Election Officer for the Southern District of Illinois, overseeing the district's handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

"Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud," U.S. Attorney Boyce said. "The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process."

U.S. Attorneys Kerry B. Harvey and John E. Kuhn Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25 that Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ken Taylor and Tom Dyke will also lead the efforts for their offices.

Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

It also contains special protections for the rights of voters and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.

For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.

Federal law also protects the rights of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section in Washington, D.C. by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767, by fax at 202-307-3961, by email to voting.section@usdoj.gov or click here for a complaint form.

