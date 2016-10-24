Cadiz PD investigating vehicle theft

The Cadiz Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft at King's Auto Sales that was reported on October 21.

According to police, a man forced his way into the office around 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 and took several items valued at less than $500.

The suspect also took a 2006 Dodge Ram from the lot, which is valued at $12,000.

On Oct. 21, police recovered a 2000 Honda Civic parked on the lot that was reported stolen from Jackson, Tenn. on Oct. 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

