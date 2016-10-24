Woman shoots, kills estranged husband in self-defense in Weakley Co., TN

Investigators in Weakley County, Tennessee call a deadly shooting there an act of self-defense.

According to Captain Randall McGowan, deputies responded to a home on Hyndsver Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

They found Stephen Delauter, 45, dead in the upstairs bedroom of the house. He'd been shot.

Delauter pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic assault in September and there was an active order of protection in place to keep him from contacting his wife, Lee Ann Delauter.

The investigation revealed that Delauter, who was living near Rutherford, Tennessee, parked his vehicle about a half mile from Lee Ann Delauter's home.

He then broke into the home and assaulted Lee Ann with a knife and fired more than one shot at her with a semi-automatic firearm, according to Captain McGowan.

Lee Ann Delauter had her own firearm in the bedroom and returned fire, hitting Delauter.

The case will be presented to the January Term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.