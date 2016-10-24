Woman shoots, kills estranged husband in self-defense in Weakley - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman shoots, kills estranged husband in self-defense in Weakley Co., TN

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

Investigators in Weakley County, Tennessee call a deadly shooting there an act of self-defense.

According to Captain Randall McGowan, deputies responded to a home on Hyndsver Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

They found Stephen Delauter, 45, dead in the upstairs bedroom of the house. He'd been shot.

Delauter pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic assault in September and there was an active order of protection in place to keep him from contacting his wife, Lee Ann Delauter.

The investigation revealed that Delauter, who was living near Rutherford, Tennessee, parked his vehicle about a half mile from Lee Ann Delauter's home.

He then broke into the home and assaulted Lee Ann with a knife and fired more than one shot at her with a semi-automatic firearm, according to Captain McGowan.

Lee Ann Delauter had her own firearm in the bedroom and returned fire, hitting Delauter.

The case will be presented to the January Term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly