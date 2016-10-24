Saline Co. man sentenced on sex charge

An Eldorado, Illinois man was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a sex charge.

In a negotiated agreement with the state, Emmanuel Z. Pitts, 18, entered a guilty plea on October 21 to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in the IDOC.

The offense occurred between February and July 2016 in Eldorado. The victim was five years old.

Pitts will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence and register as a sex offender for life.

Assistant State's Attorney Eva Walker handled the case for the state. Special Judge Mark Clarke presided.

