Cape Girardeau teacher accused of assaulting a student has resigned

A Cape Girardeau Junior High teacher has resigned from his position as police investigate him for assault against a student.

According to court documents, an officer working security at the Cape Central High School football game took a report that a juvenile student and his mother reported that the student had been assaulted by Roman Smith, 36.

Smith allegedly grabbed the student by the wrist and twisted his arm behind his back and hurt him.

According to the report, Smith was under the influence of alcohol. The officer that took the report wrote that his eyes were "bloodshot, glassy, as well as his speech was slurred."

During an interview at the police station, Smith told the officer that the student was being "obnoxious" and that he grabbed the young man by the wrists to "deflect off of me."

When asked what that meant, Smith said "it wasn't like I grabbed him with both of my hands, put my thumbs on his wrist, and then twisted his arm into an arm bar." He went on to tell the officer that he hit his students, saying "When my students do something wrong or begin to act a fool, I hit them on their shoulder as a reminder."

During an interview with the student's mother, she said that her son and his friends tried to move into the student section, known as the Jungle, Smith told her son to leave because he wasn't at school that day.

She said her son tried to tell Smith that he missed Smith's 3rd hour class, but was back for his 4th hour class with a doctor's note and held up the number 4 with his hand. That's when she said Smith grabbed her son by the wrist and twisted it back.

A witness had a video of the incident that investigators say shows Smith standing in the bleachers with his back to the game speaking to someone off camera. Police say you can see the victim slide further into the bleachers and holding up the number 4 with his hand near his chest. That's when you see Smith reach over the bleacher to grab his hand, according to the report.

Jim Welker, the superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, said Smith was placed on paid administrative leave.

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved Smith's resignation on October 24.

This is not the first time Smith has been accused of assaulting a student.

He was charged with assault in 2012, but was found not guilty. Smith resigned following the incident.

Welker said the district was aware of that incident, but hired him back for the 2013-2014 school year.

He said the district needed a science teacher at the junior high and hired Smith to fill the position.

