Crash on E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson causes traffic trouble

A crash involving two tractor trailers had the west bound lanes of East Jackson Boulevard shut down in front of the Rhodes Convenience store for quite sometime on Monday.

According to police, one of the trucks was slowing to turn into the parking lot at Rhodes.

The second truck tried to slow down, but he told investigators his brakes locked up and the truck slid. The truck hit the back of the first one.

When the truck jackknifed, the fuel tank ruptured and spilled diesel all over the road.

The first truck only had minor damage.

Officers directed traffic around the crash site as crews worked to clean the diesel off the road.

