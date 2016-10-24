Calloway Co., KY man charged with sex trafficking of children

A Calloway County man faces federal felony charges after allegedly producing child pornography and sex trafficking a child.

According to the U.S. Attorney General's Office, a 14-year-old girl sent sexually explicit photos and videos of herself through Facebook to an account under the name "Adam Bryan.

Investigators learned that account actually belonged to Jeffrey Desmond Carter, 37, of Murray.

During their investigation, officers determined that Carter had multiple IP addresses that he was using to chat with multiple victims.

The initial victim, a 14-year-old girl told investigators that "Adam Bryan" first contacted her in December 2014 using Facebook messenger. The man asked if she wanted to make some money and told the girl he would pay her to send sexually explicit pictures.

The victim sent 10 pictures and a video. She also "Face timed" with the suspect.

Officers executed a search warrant on Carter's home in February 2015 and seized several items including a computer, a USB drive, two cell phones, and a tablet.

Carter was taken to the Murray Police Department for an interview. There, investigators say he admitted to asking for pornographic material from several girls.

He went on to admit that he met some of the girls and had a sexual relationship with them, according to police. Carter gave officers the names of several girls that he paid for sexual acts.

Messages between Carter and one of the victims showed that he asked for "sexy" videos and told the victim he'd offered to pay other girls $45 per hour for naked Skype or FaceTime conversations.

The complaint shows that Carter agreed to pay the victim $200 for videos and pictures, "so long as all videos are naked." He agreed to drop the money off at the girl's home or place of business in Benton, Kentucky.

According to investigators, Carter knew that the girl was only 14 years old and told her "I love young girls."

A second victim was interviewed in April who told investigators she met Carter when she was 13 years old through a friend, who is also a victim, according to court documents.

The complaint states that Carter asked victims 2, 3, and 4 to have sex. The three victims had sexual contact with Carter and one had sexual intercourse. Carter allegedly recorded the encounter and threatened to post the video on victim 2's Facebook page if she didn't send him nude pictures of herself. He allegedly used the same threat to get the victim to meet him for sexual acts on at least two other occasions.

Carter is charged with 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of sex trafficking of children.

The alleged crimes took place between March of 2013 and January of 2015. Investigators said the crimes happened in Calloway and Marshall Counties.

He was initially charged in Calloway County Circuit Court, but the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney has agreed that the federal case against Carter should proceed first.

If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory prison term of no less than 15 years in prison for the production of child pornography charges, no less than 5 years in prison for the charge of receiving child pornography, and no less than 10 years in prison for the charge of sex trafficking of children.

