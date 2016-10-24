October 25 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

October 25 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday this morning you're in good company when it comes to music.

This pop singer is one of the most successful recording artists of the past ten years. She's  had nine number one hits since 2008. They include: I Kissed a Girl, Firework and Teenage Dream. She was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, but you know her as Katy Perry and she's 32 today.

She's a Grammy Award-winning R&B singer who had a string of top ten hits from 2004 through 2009.  She took her first single, Goodies all the way to number one. This past summer she marring Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson. Ciara is 31 today.

You may not recognize her face, but you certainly know her voice.  She provides the voice of Bart Simpson in the animated series The Simpsons.  Nancy Cartwright is 59 today.

He's an actor who's best known for his  role as John Ross Ewing on the TNT revival of the television series, Dallas.  Josh Henderson is 35 today.

