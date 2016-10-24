UPDATE: 2 additional people charged in connection to deadly Murphysboro shooting

Two women from Desoto, Illinois now face charges in connection to the shooting death of a man in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney, Kaitlyn Youngberg, 26, and Jacie Marble, 19, both face a charge of obstructing justice.

Youngberg also faces a charge of aiding a fugitive.

A grand jury indicted the alleged shooter, Juwan Jackson, 26, of Murphysboro on Nov. 4 on two counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Detrick Yurnell of Murphysboro on Oct. 24.

Youngberg is accused of helping Jackson by traveling from Jackson County to Decatur to give Jackson a new telephone and telephone that couldn't be traced by law enforcement.

She's also accused of intentionally giving investigators false information to investigators before Jackson's arrest.

Marble is accused of knowingly concealing physical evidence. Investigators say she hid the shell casings that were ejected into her car during the shooting.

Jackson was taken into custody in Decatur, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a search involving the Murphysboro Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson had already been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Armed Violence, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver in connection with the shooting incident.

According to Chief Chad Roberts, Detrick Yurnell Rogers, 38, of Murphysboro passed away from his injuries sustained in the shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at a St. Louis hospital.

The second victim, Cortez Lamont Turner, 27, was treated at an area hospital and released.

Investigators say Jackson shot Rogers in the head.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Shomaker Drive and South 20th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24.

A portion of 20th Street, from about Shomaker to Clay Street, was closed to traffic for several hours as crews combed the crime scene for evidence.

"It doesn't make me feel any less safe here, we have great neighbors, and uh, we haven't had any problems, and the neighbors that have been living here for years say that they haven't had any problems," neighbor Jim Easton said.

Youngberg and Marble are both being held on $100,000 bond.

Jackson is in the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.