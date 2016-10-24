FIRST ALERT: You will likely need a jacket for your morning commute. SWIPE for full forecast.

It is Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

October weather is finally here just in time for the last week of the month. The Heartland will wake up to a cool, quiet morning with temps in the 50s. That will lead us into a nice, sunny afternoon with highs near 70. FIRST ALERT: there’s a chance of rain ahead, coming late Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Deadly takeoff: A light plane crashed Monday morning after takeoff from Malta International Airport en route to Libya, killing all five crew members on board, airport authorities said. The plane tipped to the right and slammed into the ground soon after lifting off and burst into flames, eyewitnesses said.

Fatal crash: A memorial is growing in Koreatown in Los Angeles for the victims of the tour-bus crash in Palm Springs, California. Thirteen people, including the bus driver, died and 31 others were injured Sunday morning when the tour bus slammed into a semi.

Safety first: About 500,000 Missourians deer hunt each year. However, the leading cause of injury to hunters has nothing to do with the firearms they carry, but rather from the tree stands they climb. We'll take a closer look at the best safety practices on the Breakfast Show.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.