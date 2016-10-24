Portions of the Ozark Scenic Riverways to close for Wounded Warr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Portions of the Ozark Scenic Riverways to close for Wounded Warriors

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Wounded Warrior Hunt participants gather for a group meal and fellowship during the 2015 Wounded Warrior hunt. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service) Wounded Warrior Hunt participants gather for a group meal and fellowship during the 2015 Wounded Warrior hunt. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service)
Wounded Warriors will get a chance to hunt the Ozark Scenic Riverways on the weekend of November 4 until Monday, November 7, 2016.

The managed hunt will be conducted in partnership with the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors.

Ten current service members or honorable discharged military members with permanent mobility impairments will be able to participate. Participants had to apply and will be allowed to harvest two deer each, in accordance with Missouri hunting regulations.

According to Superintendent Larry Johnson, “We are pleased to once again offer this recreational opportunity in honor of individuals who have sacrificed so greatly for our country.  I’m proud of the efforts put forth by our National Park Service staff and the outpouring of support from the local community over the past several years to make this an unforgettable experience for our veterans.”

To ensure the safety of the public, part of the Big Spring area will be temporarily closed.

This includes Peavine Road, the Big Spring hiking trails, the Big Spring campground, the Peavine pavilion, and the Chubb Hollow area.  Big Spring and the boat landing will remain open throughout the weekend and can be accessed by Highway 103.  

“We appreciate the understanding of visitors during the temporary closure of the Big Spring area for this purpose,” said Johnson.

For more information on The FEW, visit their website at www.exceptionalwarriors.org, or phone 918-824-1094.

For more information, visit the park’s Facebook page, follow them on Twitter, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/ozar, or phone 573-323-4236.

