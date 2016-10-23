U.S. capitol Christmas tree coming to MO, Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U.S. capitol Christmas tree coming to MO, Paducah, KY

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Some Missouri towns and Paducah, Kentucky will host the Capitol Christmas Tree along its journey from Payette National Forest in Idaho to the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Everyone is welcome to come to Noble Park on Monday, November 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to sign the banner that travels with the National Tree. The banner will hang as part of the holiday exhibit in D.C. 

There will be a lot of other activities available during that time, like a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and a chance to take your picture with the Christmas Tree.

This year's 80-foot Engelmann Spruce will be cut on November 2. Learn more and track the tree along its route here.

The tradition of the Capitol Christmas Tree, or "The People's Tree," began in 1964, when Speaker of the House of Representatives John McCormack (D-MA) planted a live Christmas tree on the capitol lawn. It lived three years before dying. In 1970, the U.S. Forest Service was asked to provide a new Christmas tree. Since then, a different national forest each year has been chosen to provide the "People's Tree."

The tree will also make stops in Missouri:

  • Kansas City, MO - Nov. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Union Station Kansas City, 30 W. Pershing Rd
  • Columbia, MO - Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Holiday Inn Executive Center in the Columbia Mall, 2200 I-70 Drive S.W.
  • St. Louis, MO - Nov. 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1000 Market Street

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly