U.S. capitol Christmas tree coming to MO, Paducah, KY

Some Missouri towns and Paducah, Kentucky will host the Capitol Christmas Tree along its journey from Payette National Forest in Idaho to the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Everyone is welcome to come to Noble Park on Monday, November 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to sign the banner that travels with the National Tree. The banner will hang as part of the holiday exhibit in D.C.

There will be a lot of other activities available during that time, like a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and a chance to take your picture with the Christmas Tree.

This year's 80-foot Engelmann Spruce will be cut on November 2. Learn more and track the tree along its route here.

The tradition of the Capitol Christmas Tree, or "The People's Tree," began in 1964, when Speaker of the House of Representatives John McCormack (D-MA) planted a live Christmas tree on the capitol lawn. It lived three years before dying. In 1970, the U.S. Forest Service was asked to provide a new Christmas tree. Since then, a different national forest each year has been chosen to provide the "People's Tree."

The tree will also make stops in Missouri:

Kansas City, MO - Nov. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Union Station Kansas City, 30 W. Pershing Rd

Columbia, MO - Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Holiday Inn Executive Center in the Columbia Mall, 2200 I-70 Drive S.W.

St. Louis, MO - Nov. 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1000 Market Street

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.