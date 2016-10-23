2 people killed after semi-truck crash in Williamson Co., IL

A second person has died after a weekend crash in Williamson County, Illinois.

Christopher Talbert, 43, of Orlando Florida passed away on Monday from his injuries.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in the north bound lanes of Interstate 57.

The driver, Francois Elysee, 34, of Mesa, Arizona was driving when his truck ran off the road several times.

Investigators say Elysee over-corrected and the semi rolled onto its side and stopped down in a tree line.

Elysee died at the scene.

His passenger, Talbert, was taken to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana where he died.

