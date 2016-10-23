Man killed after crashing truck into tree in Trigg Co., KY

A Cadiz, Ky. man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Trigg County.

KSP Post 1 responded to multiple calls of a vehicle hitting a tree at the intersection of of Goose Hollow Road and Cappers Lane.

Upon investigation, officials noted the driver, Gerald E. Hollander, 72, of Cadiz, failed to negotiate a curve.

The pickup truck he was operating exited the left shoulder of the roadway, striking a tree.

Trigg county rescue assisted in freeing Holllander from the vehicle. He was pronounced at the scene by Trigg County Corner.

Trooper Clinkenbeard was assisted at the scene by Trigg County Sheriff Office, Trigg/Lyon Fire, Trigg County EMS and Trigg County EMS.

