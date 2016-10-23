Mayfield man hurt after deer reportedly ran into road - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield man hurt after deer reportedly ran into road

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
A Mayfield, Kentucky man is in the hospital after driving into a deer early Sunday morning in Graves County.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is in the hospital after a deer reportedly ran out in front of his car early on Sunday morning, October 23 in Graves County.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports it happened at around 4:30 a.m. when 28-year-old Carl Garrigus was driving north on State Route 131. 

Garrigus said a deer ran in front of his vehicle and he ran into it, causing his airbag to deploy.

He was injured in his neck and shoulder areas and was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

At the time of this writing, Garrigus was listed in stable condition. 

