Carbondale PD investigating shooting

Carbondale police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 22 at around 7:53 p.m.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of East Ashley Street for a report of people fighting and shots fired.

Moments later, police learned about a gunshot victim at a home in the area.

Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Carbondale hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police learned the incident stemmed from an an altercation between the victim and an acquaintance.

According to police, the suspect has not yet been found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

