3 injured in motorcycle pile-up in Williamson Co., IL

Seven motorcycles were involved in an accident on Highway 148 near Grange Hall Road in Williamson County.

According to ISP Trooper Joey Watson, the accident occurred at 3:21 p.m. on Saturday.

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Of the uninjured people, some were limping around but refused medical treatment.

The scene is cleared at this time. ISP is investigating the cause.

