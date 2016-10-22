Prescription drugs disposals on the rise - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Prescription drugs disposals on the rise

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Many departments around the Heartland took part in taking back unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday. 

The Jackson Police and Fire department collected well over 200 pounds of prescription drugs.

In addition to that, police say they collected 140 pounds from the drop box location inside the police station. 

Jackson Police Corporal Rick Whitaker was standing by with Jackson Fire Fighters and organizers with EPIC at their station collecting drugs from people as they dropped them off. 

Whitaker said this year they didn't have as much drugs dropped off compared to the year before but said they had more dropped off in the drop off box inside the station. 

Whitaker feels that even though they didn't see as much dropped off today, he believes more people are utilizing getting rid of prescription drugs on their own time. 

Last Spring Whitaker said they had about 86 pounds of prescription drugs collected in their drop off box. That is 61% of the amount they collected on Saturday from the same drop box. 

While people were dropping off their unused prescriptions, organizers also gave back a bag that contains an Rx-pouch - designed to safely dispose of unwanted prescription pills right from your home. 

The drug disposal pouches are provided by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals which can safely dispose up to 30 pills at one time. 

Last April, Americans turned in 447 tons (over 893,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,400 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. 

Over all the 11 Take Back events, over 6.4 million pounds of prescription drugs have been collected.

