Man wanted for multiple burglaries arrested in Benton, IL

A man wanted in connection with multiple burglaries was taken into custody in Benton, Illinois on October 22.

Joshua C. Plumlee, of Buckner, Ill., was wanted for questioning in a number of crimes throughout Franklin County including two residential burglaries in Christopher on October 21.

According to Benton police, at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of East Webster Street.

Police said it was reported that a man entered an elderly person's home, at which time the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the homeowner give him money.

Police said the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the description of the suspect was consistent with a man wanted for questioning by Christopher police following multiple burglaries on Oct. 21.

With help from the Christopher PD and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Plumlee, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Grayson Street within a few hours of the robbery.

Plumlee is in the Franklin County Jail on charges of armed robbery and home invasion.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.