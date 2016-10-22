Man wanted for multiple burglaries arrested in Benton, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wanted for multiple burglaries arrested in Benton, IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Joshua C. Plumlee (Source: Christopher Police Department) Joshua C. Plumlee (Source: Christopher Police Department)
CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) -

A man wanted in connection with multiple burglaries was taken into custody in Benton, Illinois on October 22.

Joshua C. Plumlee, of Buckner, Ill., was wanted for questioning in a number of crimes throughout Franklin County including two residential burglaries in Christopher on October 21.

According to Benton police, at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of East Webster Street.

Police said it was reported that a man entered an elderly person's home, at which time the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the homeowner give him money.

Police said the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the description of the suspect was consistent with a man wanted for questioning by Christopher police following multiple burglaries on Oct. 21.

With help from the Christopher PD and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Plumlee, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Grayson Street within a few hours of the robbery.

Plumlee is in the Franklin County Jail on charges of armed robbery and home invasion.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly