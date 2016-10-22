Woman injured in early-morning crash in McCracken Co., KY

An early-morning accident in McCracken County, Ky. has left one woman injured.

At 7:15 a.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 24 at that occurred at the top of the eastbound on-ramp at mile marker 11 (Husband Road).

Traffic was completely stopped due to the collision and one of the cars being on fire.

Haley Talbert, 29, of Paducah, was out of the vehicle and appeared to have only minor injuries.

Talbert said that, as she was merging onto I-24, the sun was in her eyes and she could not see a slower moving pickup truck until it was too late.

The driver of the truck, Jerome Weitlauf, 74, also of Paducah, said he had slowed his truck as he was merging onto I-24 due to the sun being in his eyes as well, and was stuck from the rear.

The sun was also noted as causing low visibility by arriving emergency personnel arriving on scene.

Talbert sought medical treatment on her own at an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.