Woman injured in early-morning crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman injured in early-morning crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An early-morning accident in McCracken County, Ky. has left one woman injured.

At 7:15 a.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 24 at that occurred at the top of the eastbound on-ramp at mile marker 11 (Husband Road).

Traffic was completely stopped due to the collision and one of the cars being on fire. 

Haley Talbert, 29, of Paducah, was out of the vehicle and appeared to have only minor injuries. 

Talbert said that, as she was merging onto I-24, the sun was in her eyes and she could not see a slower moving pickup truck until it was too late. 

The driver of the truck, Jerome Weitlauf, 74, also of Paducah, said he had slowed his truck as he was merging onto I-24 due to the sun being in his eyes as well, and was stuck from the rear. 

The sun was also noted as causing low visibility by arriving emergency personnel arriving on scene.

Talbert sought medical treatment on her own at an area hospital. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly