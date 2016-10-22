Man injured after being hit by vehicle in New Madrid Co.

A Chicago man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 55.

It happened near mile marker 50 of the southbound lane in New Madrid County around 11:30 p.m. Friday, October 21.

Lenard Williams, 46, was lying on the shoulder of the interstate working on a vehicle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Williams was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

