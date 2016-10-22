$20,000 raised during 6th annual Pink-Out Day

Wearing their Pink-Out Day T-shirts to school, students and staff members present a check to UCAN in the PBHS commons area. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1)

A total of $20,000 was raised for the United Cancer Assistance Network during the sixth annual Pink-Out Day, which concluded Friday, Oct. 14, at the Poplar Bluff High School Football game.

Pink-Out Day is a citywide observance founded by the Poplar Bluff High School Student Council.

Citizens participate in a T-shirt fundraiser.

The proceeds of which go toward UCAN, a nonprofit organization that provides monetary assistance for local patients receiving cancer treatment.

