MSHP: Watch out for deer

The majority of deer strike crashes occur in October and November each year and the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers that this time of year can be very hazardous due to the deer.

In 2015, Missouri drivers experienced 3,732 traffic crashes by deer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants drivers to obey the speed limit, pay attention, drive sober, and be safe.

