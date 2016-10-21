Notre Dame softball team beats Smithville 4-1, wins third place at state

The Notre Dame softball team defeated Smithville 4-1 on Friday to claim third place in the Class 3 tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs scored 3 runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. The winning pitcher was Elanor Retz, who pitched a complete 7 inning game for the win.

Notre Dame finished the year 24-6 under head coach Jeff Graviett.

