Teens escape wreck without serious injuries

Two Kennett teens were able to escape a Thursday evening four-wheeler wreck without serious injuries.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the two 14-year-old girls were on a 2007 Yamaha that ran off County Road 442 east of Kennett. The four-wheeler struck an embankment and overturned. Both girls were thrown from the vehicle.

An online crash report says one girl went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The report says neither teen was wearing a safety device.

