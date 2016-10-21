Former Sen. Bunning suffers stroke

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (KFVS/AP) - The family of former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning says he suffered a stroke this week but is out of intensive care.

Bunning was stricken Tuesday at his home in Southgate. The family said Friday he was out of intensive care and in transitional care.

They released the following statement:

"On the evening of October 18, 2016, or father, Senator Jim Bunning, suffered a stroke while at home in Southgate, Kentucky. Jim's wife Mary was with him as he was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Thanks to the attention of the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth, he has been provided skilled care that is leading him on the road to recovery. Last night Dad was moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a transitional care unit. "The Bunning family wants to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have been treating Dad. We sincerely appreciate the thoughts and prayers of all who are concerned about our father's health. However, so we can focus our efforts on Dad's recovery, we ask the press to respect our family's privacy at this time. We will let everyone know as his health continues to improve."

Bunning, a former major league pitcher and hall-of-famer, turns 85 on Sunday. The National Baseball Hall of Fame website said Bunning's perfect game in 1964 was the first in the National League in the 20th century. He played from 1955 to 1971, mostly with Detroit and Philadelphia.

Rick Robinson, who worked for Bunning when he served in Congress before he was elected senator, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that Bunning has been in good spirits and even watching the baseball playoffs.

Bunning spent six terms in the U.S. House and two in the Senate.

