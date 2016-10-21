Bootheel mayor, residents 'devastated' by closing of Walmart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bootheel mayor, residents 'devastated' by closing of Walmart

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

More than 100 Walmart employees at Caruthersville and Piedmont, Missouri locations received pink slips on Friday, October 21.

The stores announced they would be closing at the start of 2017.

The Caruthersville Walmart has been there for nearly 40 years and the news of its closing left many people including the mayor wondering why.

“Well, pretty devastated,” Mayor Mike McGraw said.

That's how the mayor said he felt after having a meeting with a Walmart exec.

“I knew it was going to be really, really good or really, really bad," he said. "Unfortunately, it was the bad."

Walmart decided not to renew its lease at the Carutherville location, leaving the small town without its largest department store and 85 employees searching for new jobs.

A Walmart spokesperson said they plan to help the workers find a new job or offer a severance package.

Area residents on the other hand will just have a find a new place to shop.

“It really sucks," shopper Rob Lulinski said. "I mean there’s always people here shopping until the time that they close, people need the pharmacy that’s close by, there’s other pharmacies, but Walmart even has lower prices than that.”

“A place like this and even this place it closes at 10 o’clock, and once that happens, it’s dead," shopper Michael Tillmon said. "You cant get anything until morning, so once this place is gone completely we are toasted, this town is gone.”

Tillmon said he believes things will only get worse, so he plans to move his family away.

“The economy is pretty bad here as it is, without Walmart I just think it will take a nose dive," he said. "I just think it’s going to get awful. In fact, I’ll be surprised if it didn’t turn into a ghost town.”

That’s why Mayor McGraw said he plans to act quickly.

“I’m calling on a number of community leaders to meet with me to find out what their ideas are about the future of Caruthersville,” McGraw said.

The mayor is not sure exactly when those meetings will take place.

In the meantime, he plans to help the employees find new jobs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly