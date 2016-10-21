1 killed in I-70 crash in Indiana involving FFA bus

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (KFVS/AP) - Authorities say one person has died and about 10 others have been injured when a bus carrying FFA members collided with two semitrailers and a fourth vehicle in central Indiana.

Police say the fatality did not occur on the bus returning the FFA members from the organization's national convention in Indianapolis to Missouri. Seven people from the bus were in stable condition at a hospital.

According to CBS, the driver of the semi failed to slow down and ran into the back of a budget rental van being driven by a father and son. The van then ran into the back of the bus.

CBS reports a 19-year-old passenger from Utah in the rental van died.

They also report that the bus was from the Stoutland School District near Rolla, Mo.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts said the injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on Interstate 70 about 25 miles west of Indianapolis and closed the highway's westbound lanes for several hours.

