Belmont preseason favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference

The Belmont Bruins were chosen as preseason favorites for the 2016-2017 Ohio Valley Conference basketball season.

The Bruins received nine of 14 first place votes from media around the OVC.

The media panel also picked Belmont's Evan Bradds as the preseason player of the year.

While Belmont was chosen as the East Division favorites, Murray State was chosen to win the West Division.

The Racers received all 16 votes as preseason favorites in the west.

Southeast Missouri State was picked to finish 5th in the West Division.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.