Graves Co. school honors contributors to new playground equipment

Graves County Central Elementary recently thanked and honored the contributors to the purchase and installation of the school's new playground equipment.

The school's contributors’ plaque is the background for this photo picturing, from left, Nikki Clark, Darcey Sloan, and assistant principal Alecia Ladd.

Ladd honored the other two for participating in the Helping Hands Project.

It resulted in the school’s reaching its fund-raising goal to complete the playground installation.

“Central would like to thank everyone, including the local board of education, who helped to fund the purchase and installation of the new playground equipment," Ladd said, speaking on behalf of the school. "It replaced the pieces of the old equipment, which was broken in several places.”

