Graves Co. school honors contributors to new playground equipmen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. school honors contributors to new playground equipment

Posted by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: Paul Schaumburg/Graves Co. schools) (Source: Paul Schaumburg/Graves Co. schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Central Elementary recently thanked and honored the contributors to the purchase and installation of the school's new playground equipment.

The school's contributors’ plaque is the background for this photo picturing, from left, Nikki Clark, Darcey Sloan, and assistant principal Alecia Ladd.

Ladd honored the other two for participating in the Helping Hands Project.

It resulted in the school’s reaching its fund-raising goal to complete the playground installation.

“Central would like to thank everyone, including the local board of education, who helped to fund the purchase and installation of the new playground equipment," Ladd said, speaking on behalf of the school. "It replaced the pieces of the old equipment, which was broken in several places.” 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly