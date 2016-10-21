Retail store holding holiday hiring events in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Retail store holding holiday hiring events in the Heartland

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
Kohl's is hiring for the holidays and will hold several events on Tuesday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The in-store holiday hiring events will be at the following locations:

  • Cape Girardeau store - 315 Shirley Dr.
  • Carbondale store - 625 N. Giant City Rd.
  • Mt. Vernon store - 141 S. Davidson Ave.
  • Paducah store - 5191 Hinkleville Rd.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old to apply.

Prospective employees are asked to click here to visit the website for a list of available positions and are encouraged to apply in advance.

