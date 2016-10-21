KSP investigating alleged material showing sex involving underag - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP investigating alleged material showing sex involving underage minor

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a man accused of possession and distribution of material showing sex with a minor.

Stephen K. Goodlett, 36, was arrested on October 13 on charges of possession and distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch is looking for the public's help in this investigation.

If you attended Elizabethtown High School anytime between 2010 and 2012, or LaRue County High School anytime between 2012 and 2016, and your cell phone was confiscated by school staff, you are asked to contact the KSP Electronic Crime Branch via email at ksp.ecb@ky.gov.

