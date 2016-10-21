Two state reps support National Disability Employment Awareness - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two state reps support National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

October has been designated as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Sad truth, but many people with disabilities have a hard time finding employment.

That's why the theme of this years NDEA Month is "Inclusion Works." There are many places of business that understand the talents people with disabilities have to offer to their workplaces. They believe including people with disabilities is a critical part of our nation's efforts to have inclusive communities and a strong economy.

In this spirit, Missouri State Rep. Kathy Swan and Missouri State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger have accepted the invitation of Kaitlyn Thompson to participate in National "Take your Legislator to Work Day."  Monday, October 24, both state representatives will work with Kaitlyn from 10 a.m. to noon.

This is an initiative recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month by raising awareness about disability employment issues and celebrating the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities.

By attending work with Kaitlyn at her place of employment, Canine Clipz, and listening and learning about why having a job in her community is important to Kaitlyn and so many other Missourians, Representative Swan and Representative Lichtenegger are reinforcing the value and talent people with disabilities add to our workplaces and communities and affirming the state of Missouri's commitment to an inclusive community.

Kaitlyn has always wanted to work with animals and started Canine Clipz because of that.

