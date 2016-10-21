High school football player with special needs recalls magical moment on the field

An inspirational story took place on Friday night, October 14 at Cape Central High School.

The story involved Cape Central student manager Garrett Jones, who was born with only part of his brain being fully developed.

Garrett always keeps a positive attitude and serves as an inspiration to the team.

On Friday night, against Soldan International, he scored on a two-point conversion.

"It was awesome," he said. "I'll remember this for the rest of my life."

The clock ticked off under five minutes to kick off, and Garrett was one of the team captains.

"Gentleman, shake hands," the referee said. "If I should drop it, I will flip it again. Receive?"

The Tigers won the coin toss and elected to receive and Jones' wait dropped from minutes to moments.

Cape Central quickly moved the ball down the field and it wasn't long before quarterback Kway Chon Chism crossed the goal line.

"Touchdown Tigers."

Suddenly, it's 2-point conversion time for number 64.

"We love Garrett, we love Garrett," the crowd cheered.

"Gator right. Twenty-one wedge, 21 wedge."

Garrett Jones ran in the play for the first time in his career.

Garrett's mother and father were at the game cheering him on.

His mom, Michelle, said it was a very emotional moment.

"I'm excited," she said. "I'm in tears."

His dad, Chris, said he couldn't have been happier.

"I can't even put it in words," Chris said, "how proud I am. I'm very happy."

The call was made and Michelle is about to miss the magic moment.

"Twenty, 20 wedge, ready break."

"Blue 80, Blue 80, hut..."

The sight of Garrett carrying the football into the end zone for a two-point conversion and the sound of celebrating.

"Thanks, buddy. Good job."

"Way to go, Garrett."

Garrett Jones and the Cape Central Tigers return to action on Friday, Oct. 21 at North County in a Class 4 District game.

