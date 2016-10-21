Art contest for Kentucky students - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Art contest for Kentucky students

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles invites Kentucky students to “Show Your Farm to School Spirit” in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2016 Farm to School Month Art/Video Contest.

“Kentucky is a national leader in enabling schools to secure foods from local farmers to serve to their students,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Access to local foods helps our students maintain a healthy lifestyle, and this contest will teach them to understand the importance of eating and buying fresh, local foods.”

The art contest is open to students in grades 1-5. A video/silent movie section has been added for students in grades 6-12.

Any student attending a public school, private or parochial school, or home school group in Kentucky is eligible to participate.

Entries must be submitted to the school food service director by October 31.

Each county may select two winners in the art contest and two winners in the video contest.

Each school’s winning entries will be submitted by the school food service director to the KDA Commodity Conference, a statewide meeting of school food service directors and KDA staff, in Lexington in December.

Entries will be judged at the conference and awards will be presented to the statewide winners. Each state winner will receive a $25 gift card.

For more information, go to kyagr.com/consumer/farm-to-school.html or contact Kelsey Ruble (kelsey.ruble@ky.gov) or Tina Garland (502-382-7505 or tina.garland@ky.gov) in the KDA’s Farm to School Program.

