Professional Bull Riders return to Du Quoin

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi agreed to sit on one of the bulls! (Source: NFPB)

The National Federation of Professional Bull Riders are back in Du Quoin for their association finals.

That event takes place October 21-22 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Illinois Center.

Before the event officially begins, Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi got on a bull himself!

The event features four rounds of competition before the 2016 NFPB National Bull Riding champion is crowned.

Each bull rider will face two bulls each night. The rider with the highest combined score from the four rounds will be the winner.

Ticket prices at the door are $14 for adults and $8 for kids ages 6-12.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.