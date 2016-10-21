Groundbreaking held for Randolph Co. levee repairs

A groundbreaking was held around noon on Friday, October 21 for repairs to the Fort de Chartres Levee District.

The groundbreaking was held at Fort de Chartres Levee, on an Access Road off of IL 155.

Over the last two years, the levee has been damaged; however, flooding earlier in 2016 depleted the levee board budget, leaving authorities unable to finance repairs.

The New Year Flood forced the State of Illinois to temporarily close several historic sites due to rising water in Randolph County. Those sites included Fort de Chartres, Fort Kaskaskia and Pierre Menard.

