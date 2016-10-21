Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect in Bernie

Police in Bernie are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect.

Investigators say McKuin Lumber Company was burglarized early Friday morning.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Sergeant Mays at the Bernie Police Department.

The number to the department is 573-293-4454.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.