Cape Girardeau man arrested for assault at elementary school

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police say he assaulted an employee at Alma Schrader Elementary School and damaged a vehicle.

According to police, officers were called to the school around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.

The victim told officers she was backing out of a parking space when the suspect, 56-year-old Gregory Benn, hit her tailgate with a backpack.

The packpack caused a dent in the tailgate of the truck.

During the investigation, officers learned that Benn assaulted a staff member as well.

He faces misdemeanor charges of 2nd degree property damage and 3rd degree assault.

Benn is not allowed to be on Alma Schrader property and cannot have contact with either victim.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

