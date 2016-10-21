Cape Girardeau man arrested for assault at elementary school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man arrested for assault at elementary school

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Gregory Benn (Source: Cape Girardeau Police) Gregory Benn (Source: Cape Girardeau Police)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police say he assaulted an employee at Alma Schrader Elementary School and damaged a vehicle.

According to police, officers were called to the school around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.

The victim told officers she was backing out of a parking space when the suspect, 56-year-old Gregory Benn, hit her tailgate with a backpack.

The packpack caused a dent in the tailgate of the truck.

During the investigation, officers learned that Benn assaulted a staff member as well.

He faces misdemeanor charges of 2nd degree property damage and 3rd degree assault.

Benn is not allowed to be on Alma Schrader property and cannot have contact with either victim.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly