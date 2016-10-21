Kentucky State Police to host drug take back collections - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky State Police to host drug take back collections

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Kentucky State Police is partnering up with the Drug Enforcement Agency on October 22, 2016 to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from home medicine cabinets. 

Collections will take place from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. in every KSP Post area across the state. 

Participants may dispose of medication in its original container, or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box located at the drop off location. 

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted. 

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in original containers

Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.  

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

KSP has participated in the DEA ‘Take Back’ program since its inception in 2010 and since that time has collected nearly 10,000 pounds of prescription medication.  

For more information about the ‘Take Back’ program, contact KSP at (502) 782-1780.

