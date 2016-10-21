2 hurt after gun accidentally discharged in Du Quoin

Two men were flown to a St. Louis hospital after a gun accidentally discharged in Du Quoin.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Du Quoin hospital just after 7 p.m. Thursday, October 20 after two men arrived with gun shot wounds.

James Williams Jr., 23, and Jeremy Jones, 24, both of Du Quoin, told investigators that Williams was showing Jones a 40 caliber Smith and Wesson.

Williams said he did not realize that the gun still had a round in the chamber.

Chief Jamie Ellermeyer said Williams had a gun shot wound that went through his left palm, and through his knee.

The bullet then went through Jones' right calf.

Both men are being treated for what Ellermeyer called non-life threatening injuries.

Charges in the incident are not expected.

