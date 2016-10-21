Kennett teen flown to hospital after ATV crash

Two Kennett teens were rushed to two separate hospitals after an ATV crash Thursday night in Dunklin County.

The crash happened on County Road 442, just East of Kennett, around 8:05 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, two 14-year-old girls were riding on an ATV when the vehicle traveled off the road, hit an embankment, and flipped.

Both girls were thrown from the ATV.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Twin Rivers Medical Center with minor injuries and the passenger was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN with moderate injuries.

Troopers report that both teen were not wearing safety gear.

