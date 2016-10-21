NB I-55 back open after crash

Both lanes of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau are back open after a crash this morning.

A car overturned and had one lane of traffic shut down for a little less than an hour during the morning commute.

This crash is directly across the median from a crash in the southbound lanes involving a pedestrian.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

