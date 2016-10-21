This week in music: 1975

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to 1975.

If you listened to radio back then you heard a mix match of everything from country- rock, soul, pop and mellow rock.

These were the five most popular songs from this week 41 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Spinners at number five with They Just Can't Stop It The Games People Play. The song was the group's fourth top five single.

Holding down the number four postion was the Eagles with Lyin' Eyes. The song was a crossover hit peaking at number 8 on Billboard's Country Chart. It was the Eagles only top 40 country hit until How Long in 2007.



At number three was a new sound and a new name for the 60's group Jefferson Airplane. They now went by Jefferson Starship the ballad Miracles would become the band's biggest chart hit up until that time.

John Denver was in the number two spot with I'm Sorry. It was Denver's final number on both the Hot 100 and the Country charts.

And in the top spot was Neil Sedaka with Bad Blood. The song featured un-credited background vocals by Elton John. Three weeks later John would knock Sedaka out of the top spot with his hit Island Girl.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.