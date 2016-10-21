This week in music: 1975 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1975

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to 1975.

If you listened to radio back then you heard a mix match of everything from country- rock, soul, pop and mellow rock.  

These were the five most popular songs from this week 41 years ago.
Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Spinners at number five with They Just Can't Stop It The Games People Play. The song was the group's fourth top five single.

Holding down the number four postion was the Eagles with Lyin' Eyes.  The song was a crossover hit peaking at number 8 on Billboard's Country Chart.  It was the Eagles only top 40 country hit until How Long in 2007.
 
At number three was a new sound and a new name for the 60's group Jefferson Airplane.  They now went by Jefferson Starship the ballad Miracles would become the band's biggest chart hit up until that time.

John Denver was in the number two spot with I'm Sorry. It was Denver's final number on both the Hot 100 and the Country charts.

And in the top spot was Neil Sedaka with Bad Blood. The song featured un-credited background vocals by Elton John.  Three weeks later John would knock Sedaka out of the top spot with his hit Island Girl.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly