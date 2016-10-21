October 24 celebrity birthdays

On the birthday list this morning are a couple of people with ties to Missouri.

He plays first base for the Kansas City Royals and helped the team win last year's World Series. Eric Hosmer is 27 today.

He's an actor who was born and raised in St Louis. His big showbiz break came in 1982 when he starred in Sophie's Choice. He's also had roles in A Fish Called Wanda, The Big Chill and Wild Wild West. Next year you'll see him as Maurice in Disney's live action version of Beauty and the Beast. Kevin Kline is 69 today.

He was the bass player for the Rolling Stones from 1962 to 1993. He's also an author who has written seven books which have sold 2 million copies. Bill Wyman is 80 today.

This R&B recording artist scored three number one hits in the late 1990's, The Boy is Mine, The First Night and Angel of Mine. Her first hit record, Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days) climbed all the way to number two when she was just 14 years old. Monica Denise Brown, who goes by just Monica, is 36 today.

