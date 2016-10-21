I-55 back open in Cape Girardeau after deadly crash involving pe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-55 back open in Cape Girardeau after deadly crash involving pedestrian

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Interstate 55 is back open in Cape Girardeau after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday morning, October 21.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the 97 and 98 mile markers.

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, the pedestrian was a Cape Girardeau man. Officials are still trying to notify family and no name is being released at this time.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, when officers responded to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man dead.

At this time, police said the investigation showed the victim was walking north on I-55 when a northbound vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the road in an attempt to give the victim a ride.

As the vehicle began to back up on the shoulder, police said the vehicle hit a guardrail and overturned.

At that point, they said the victim ran away from the crash scene, crossing the northbound lane into the southbound lane. The victim was hit by southbound vehicles.

The interstate was shut down for about two hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly