I-55 back open in Cape Girardeau after deadly crash involving pedestrian

Interstate 55 is back open in Cape Girardeau after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday morning, October 21.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the 97 and 98 mile markers.

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, the pedestrian was a Cape Girardeau man. Officials are still trying to notify family and no name is being released at this time.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, when officers responded to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man dead.

At this time, police said the investigation showed the victim was walking north on I-55 when a northbound vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the road in an attempt to give the victim a ride.

As the vehicle began to back up on the shoulder, police said the vehicle hit a guardrail and overturned.

At that point, they said the victim ran away from the crash scene, crossing the northbound lane into the southbound lane. The victim was hit by southbound vehicles.

The interstate was shut down for about two hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.